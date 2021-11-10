Maxine (Turner) Russell Ingle

Maxine (Turner) Russell Ingle, 88, of Beeville, Texas, passed away November 2, 2021.  

Maxine was born on November 2, 1933, in Haskell to S.F. & Willie Mae Turner. She met the love of her life Tommy Ingle Jr., and married in 1988 at the Dallas Baptist University, they spent 34 wonderful years together. 

She was a graduate of Rochester High School, received a bachelor’s degree from Howard Payne and a master’s degree from Dallas Baptist University. She was a professor of the adult study program and a member of the First Baptist Church in Pawnee. Her hobbies included: a love for painting, reading and spending her day with her husband under the oak tree. Her personality was beautiful; she loved everyone she met, and they all loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, S.F. Turner and Willie Mae Turner; nine siblings, Leona Loveta Turner, Billie Dail Turner, Mary Francis Turner, Frankie Louise Tuner, Mollie Mayola, Barbara Jean Turner, Evelyn Ann Turner, Glenn B. Tuner and Kenneth Ray Turner; a son Phil Russell.

Survivors include her spouse, Tommy Ingle Jr. of Beeville; 2 sons, Jeffery Thomas Ingle and Jason Marcus Ingle of Tuscan, Arizona; 2 daughters, Laurie Hubbard and Kerrie Ingle of Buffalo, Wyoming; a daughter-in-law, Sharon Russell of Beeville; 21 grandchildren; a brother, S.F. Turner Jr. of Granbury, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

