Maynard Marion Lamb, 90, of Beeville, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Mr. Lamb was born Feb. 17, 1930 in Dawson, Texas, to Coleman Wayne Lamb and Ruby Beatrice (Shinault) Lamb. He served proudly in the U.S. Navy and was a paint contractor by profession. He enjoyed working and being with his family and enjoyed life in general.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Coleman and Ruby Lamb; a grandson, Nicholas Kye Lamb; his wife, Collene Lamb; and the mother of his children, Pauline Caldwell.
Survivors include four daughters, Jeri (Scott) Baker of Corpus Christi, Cheryl (Pat Simpson) Stewart of Houston, Jackie Lamb of Bastrop and Denise (Dickie) Scott of Beeville; a son, James (Susan) Lamb of Beeville; 11 grandchildren, Dustin Baker, Ryan Baker, Kristen Pickhartz, Roy John Stewart Jr., Jeremy Byrd, Jessi Martinez, Ashley Becker, John Scott V., Brian Lamb, John Coleman Lamb and Peyton Lamb; and nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.