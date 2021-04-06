The world lost an incredibly special person on March 26, 2021. Mayula Dee Ocker was born to Bennie Eugene Ocker and Loretta Madeline Gulley Ocker on September 24, 1967. She is preceded in death by both parents. Mayula has one sister, Loretta Ocker Chavana who is married to Ernest Matthew Chavana, Jr. They have three children and two grandchildren.Mayula has lived together with Michelle Phillips Miller for over 26 years and was a great role model to Michelle’s two children, Amanda Miller Moreman and Sean Miller. Amanda is married to Ryan Moreman, and they have 4 children. Mayula was a shining light for many. She loved people and had so many friends that they are too many to name, but she was very close to Ailene Koffer since early childhood and remained Mayula’s friend throughout her life. Mayula enjoyed helping others and was always there if someone needed help or a friend. Mayula also loved animals and leaves one of her best friends of all, P’nut. She leaves so many friends in the Beeville, Texas area including her friends from work at Domino’s.
The family would like to thank those who donated to her memorial and especially the owners of Domino’s for their gracious gift. Thank you also to the Trevino family for all of their help.
Rest in peace in God’s arms my dear sister, you were loved by many and shall be greatly missed!
