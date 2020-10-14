Melvin Baden Roberts
April 13, 1927 – October 7, 2020
Melvin Baden Roberts, 93, of Beeville, Texas, passed away Wednesday morning, October 7, 2020.
Melvin was born April 13, 1927, in Paducah, Texas, to Clarence Soloman Roberts and Jewell Parker.
He attended the University of Arizona to learn Business. He served in the army during World War II in Munich, Germany.
Melvin was a businessman, rancher, father, church Elder Emeritus, gardener, dog lover, uncle, son, brother, husband, supervisor, manager, deacon, oil and gas man, friend, veteran, and he could fix just about anything.
Sometime during his life he even flew airplanes! He enjoyed playing dominoes and solving crossword puzzles.
He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Roberts; a sister: Isla Fay Marion; many nieces, nephews and friends.
There will be a celebration of Melvin Roberts’ life at First Christian Church, Beeville. Time and date to be announced.
Memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church, Beeville.