Melvin Thomas Waller Jr. age 69, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023, in a Portland medical facility following an illness.
Melvin was born to Melvin, Sr. and Mary Ann (Schilling) Waller in Ganado, TX on Sept. 17th 1953. He was well known in the Beeville area for his love of basketball playing, and he was always seen playing barefooted. He loved fast motorcycles, fast cars, good music, and playing pool.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Melvin, Sr. and Mary Ann Waller, a sister; Gloria Putney, and brother Orval Wayne Waller.
Survivors include: brother Walter Waller of Commerce, Tx and sister Ima Teague (Larry) of Premont, Tx., an aunt; Patricia Smith of Plainview Tx., nephews: Josh (Emily), Chris, T.C. and niece Katie. Also included are several grand nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services are Saturday April 1st in Alice at the Alice Cemetery at 10:30 a.m.