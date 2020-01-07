Michael Eric Rendon, 30, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, November 19th after a fatal car accident. He was a life-long Victoria resident born January 31, 1989 and the only son to Mary Elsa Rendon of Victoria, Texas. He graduated from Memorial High School in 2007 and went on to work in the oilfield industry at Covenant Testing Technologies.
Michael Eric was devoted to his family and to his friends. He loved all sports and spending time with others. Michael Eric was a beautiful soul who was always helping others and was quick to share a smile to everyone. Taking care of his mother and grandmother was always his top priority. He is survived by his mother, Mary Elsa Rendon of Victoria, his grandparents, Israel and Maria Casarez of Beeville, his Aunts: Yolanda Bazan of Victoria and Sylvia Alverado of Beeville.
There will be a memorial service at 11:00 am at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, located at 412 N. Main St, Victoria, TX 77901 on January 11, 2020 with a visitation at 1pm - 10 pm on January 10, 2020.