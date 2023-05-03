It is with unimaginable sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Michael Manning Luce, 70 of Beeville,Tx who left us on April 28, 2023.
Mike was born on August 25, 1952 to Lester and Grace Luce in Houston Tx. He attended Robert E. Lee High School in San Antonio Tx and went to Baylor University where he played basketball, and upon receiving his bachelors degree, he later finally settled and made a permanent home here in Beeville.
Mike “Coach” Luce not only made an impact on the lives of so many young men as well as women, the love he had for all he came in contact with was by far unconditional. His memory and legacy will continue to live on forever.
Mike is preceded in death by his mother Grace, his father Lester, as well as his wife, Mary Claire, and his sister Sharon. Mike is survived by his brother Richard and Linda Luce and his children, Nicole and Michelle Luce.