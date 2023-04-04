Michael “Mike” Donohoo, age 70, resident of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Mike was born on March 10, 1952, in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was the son of Sam Don and Sarah Francis (Gill) Donohoo.
After attending high school at A.C. Jones High School, Mike joined the Army and heroically served his country receiving a National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with a Bronze Star, Republic of Vietnam Champaign Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge and Expert (rifle).
Mike is survived by his three children, Jamie Goskowicz and spouse Troy Dowdy of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Shannon and spouse Don Jenkins of Powell Tennessee and John Donohoo of Beeville, Texas; nine grandchildren, Bailey Jenkins, Travis Curley, Isaiah Goskowicz, Ralph Goskowicz, Trevon Crowley, James Crowley, Bryson Jenkins, Javon Goskowicz and Ty’Reek Whitt; and one great grandson DaZaiden Goskowicz; and sisters Janice Prosch of Spring Branch, Texas and Mary Ryan Rochefort and spouse Richard Rochefort of Houston, Texas.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Sarah, three brothers, Don Donohoo Jr., Patrick Donohoo and Thomas Donohoo and one sister, Patricia Donohoo.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Beeville on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10 a.m.
Following, he will be laid to rest at St Joseph’s Cemetery in Beeville, Texas.
In lieu of flowers the family requests any donation go to the Wounded Warrior Project.