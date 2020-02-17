Michael Ray McKibben, 69, of Beeville, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Mr. McKibben was born April 26, 1950, in Waukegan, Illinois, to Betty Jane (Johnson) and Elmer Harrison McKibben. He retired from the U.S. Navy and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include a daughter, Tasha Smith of Paris, Tennessee; a son, Robert McKibben of Beeville; four grandchildren, Jessica Shaw, Madison Shaw, Alex Shaw and Christian Puga; and a great-granddaughter.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home chapel.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Miguel Rodriguez, Robbie Dobra, Mark Gallagher, Mike Gallagher, J.D. Tierney and Adam Bleibdry.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home