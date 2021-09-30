Michael Wayne Clevenger, 60, of Sinton, Texas, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021.
Michael was born October 19, 1960, in Chillicothe, Missouri, to Billy Gene Clevenger and Josephine (Dicks) Clevenger. He married Linda Nix on December 11, 1982, in Ricardo, Texas. He was employed as an operator with Flint Hills Refinery for 30 years and proudly served as a volunteer firefighter for more than 40 years. The past 25 years, he led the Papalote Volunteer Fire Department as Fire Chief. Michael was an active member of First Baptist Church in Skidmore, the EMS and South Bee County First Responders.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Josephine Clevenger; and a daughter-in-law, Selina Clevenger.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Linda Clevenger of Papalote; two sons, Ryan Michael (Angelica) Clevenger of Calallen and Taylor Wayne Clevenger of Papalote; two sisters, Elina (Larry) Butler of Mathis and Connie (Chris) Comeaux of Pleasanton; a brother, Ronnie Clevenger of Papalote; five grandchildren, Hayden Nesloney, William Clevenger, Ethan Clevenger, Kenzie Clevenger and Harley Clevenger; and numerous cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, October 3, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, October 4, at First Baptist Church in Skidmore with Rev. Lee Bevly and Rev. Jeff Janca officiating. Burial will follow in the Papalote Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Kenny Scholz, Tom Bacon, Joe Cantu, Robert Johnston, Kendell Solomon and Todd Hobbs.
The South Bee County Fire Departments will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Bee County Junior Deputy Academy by contacting the Bee County Sheriff’s Office, 1509 Galloway Drive, Beeville, Texas 78102 or by calling 361-362-3221.