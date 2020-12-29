Miguel Martinez Hurtado, 60, of Beeville, Texas, passed away on December 26, 2020.
Miguel was born on September 22, 1960, in San Diego De La Union, Mexico to Esperansa M. Martinez and Bruno Hurtado. He was a contractor.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Anabell Hurtado, father Bruno Hurtado, brother Ramon Hurtado, sisters Julia Ramos and Ofemia Ramos.
Survivors include his wife Trinidad Padilla of Beeville, Texas; mother Esperansa Martinez; daughters Erica Esquivel and Michelle (Sidney) Baldillez of Beeville, Texas; sons Miguel Bruno (Carmen) Hurtado of Beeville, Texas, Frank Arciba of Beeville, Texas, Rudolfo Arciba of San Antonio Texas; brother Maximino (Angie) Hurtado of Beeville, Texas; sisters, Maria Guzman of Mexico City, Lupe (Lorenzo) Gomez of Beeville, Texas, Lola (Raul) Ramos of Houston, Texas; grandchildren Sidney Lee Baldillez Jr., Yahaira Yamilet Esquivel, Asuncion Ivan Esquivel Jr., Jazzalynn Lea Arciba, Frank Arciba Jr., Mari Cruz Salgado.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at 5:00pm at Treviño Funeral Home with the recitation of the holy rosary to follow at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 10:00am at St. James Catholic Church with Father Jacob officiating. Burial followed at Our Lady of Victory #2.
Pallbearers will be Victor Ramos, Miguel Ramos, Benito Ramos, Marcelino Martinez, Maximino Angel Hurtado and Jorge Ramos.
Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren Sidney Lee Baldillez Jr., Yahaira Yamilet Esquivel, Asuncion Ivan Esquivel Jr. Jazzalynn Lea Arciba, Frank Arciba Jr. and Mari Cruz Salgado.
Treviño Funeral Home