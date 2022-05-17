Mildred “Millie” C. Powell who was born on June 23, 1948, passed away from a long battle of cancer on Saturday, May 14, 2022.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Powell Sr.
She is survived by her daughters, Kelly Rene Hughes and Christa Lee Dempsey, who both reside in Georgia. She is also survived by her stepdaughter, Stacy Gilbert and stepson, Robert Powell Jr. She had numerous sisters and brothers, as well as grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Millie taught for Coastal Bend College and had a passion for horses. She was loved by many.
There is no memorial service set at this time. If you want to donate in her memory, please donate to the American Cancer Society and/or to the Dementia Society of America.