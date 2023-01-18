Mildred Shirley (Liesman) Phillips, 97, passed away peacefully at her home in Sandia, Texas on Monday, January 16, 2023.
Mildred was born July 24, 1925 in New Braunfels to Ben W. and Thusnelda “Tess” (Nolte) Liesman. After graduating from the University of Texas and Brackenridge School of Nursing, she served as a Cadet Nurse in WWII in 1943. She was an RN for the Reagan doctors in Beeville for 38 years and was a member of First Presbyterian Church. She was also an avid member of the Beeville bowling league. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben W. and Tess Liesman; her husband, George Phillips; brothers, Glen, Kenneth, Butch and Ike Liesman; and sisters, Bessie and Barbara.
Survivors include her brother, Mike (Charlotte) Liesman; two daughters, Chris (M.P.) Wright and Barbara Mann; two grandsons, Cinco (Chris) Wright and Joshua (Jennifer) Mann; three granddaughters, Mendy (Chris) Clark, Cassandra (Chris) Driscoll and Christine (Stan) Nelson; five great-grandsons, Will Wright, Brian Driscoll, Jayce Wright, Colsen Clark and Benjamin Mann; three great-granddaughters, Madison Clark, Calleigh Mann and Ava Clark; and nine nephews and three nieces.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, January 21, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville with the funeral service at 2 o’clock. Chaplain Roxanne Mathis will officiate.
Entombment will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 24, at Beeville Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be MP “Cinco” Wright V, Joshua Mann, Will Wright, Brian Driscoll, Chris Clark and Christopher Driscoll.
The family would like to thank the angel Yolanda Carranza who the Lord sent to them for the loving care she showed their Mimi and Papa.