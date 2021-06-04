Mildred (Williams) Drake, 100, formerly of Beeville, Texas, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021.
She was born August 2, 1920, to Clarence Roscoe Williams and Alice Amelia (Church) Williams in Wichita Falls. She graduated from Texas A&I University in Kingsville with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. She married Fritz Drake in Durant, Oklahoma on September 13, 1941. In her early years before coming to Beeville in 1962, Mildred taught in a one-room schoolhouse riding through the mountains in Oklahoma. Mildred not only was a teacher in Oklahoma, she taught in Beeville ISD as well as in Freer. After 34 years in this career, she retired. Mildred was a member of many organizations including the Art Guild, Genealogy Club and the Retired Teachers’ Association. Not only did she enjoy painting, traveling, she was an excellent seamstress. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Roscoe and Alice Amelia Williams; her son, Bobby Drake; sisters, Winifred Seacrest and Leta Bishop; and a brother, Ralph Williams.
Survivors include her daughter, Betty Paulk; her sister, Clara Noble; her brother, Dr. William Williams; her daughter-in-law, Georgia Drake; four grandchildren, Kimberly, Tracy, Dustin and Shawn; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home. The funeral service will be conducted there at 1 p.m. that afternoon with Rev. Greg Traylor officiating. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.
