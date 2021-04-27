MJ Davis passed away April 26, 2021, at her home in Karnes City while holding the hand of her husband. MJ was a loving, spirited wife to a grateful Jim.
A fiercely protective and determined Mom to Katie and Karissa and, all too briefly, a hopeful mother-in-law to their husbands Chuck and Josh. A caring, concerned housemom to more than 100 children who learned to grow with them, taking as much from them as she gave.
MJ was a blessed member of FBC Karnes City, a loving church that walked beside her and then carried her. But, primarily, MJ was a daughter of the Most High God who taught that each day is a sweet gift worth fighting for.
She is surely resting in the arms of Jesus.