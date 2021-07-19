Monseis “Moe” M. Salazar, 75, son, husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, was called to his eternal resting place on July 17, 2021.
Monseis the first of twelve siblings was born on October 6, 1945, in Beeville, Texas, to Monseis and Gloria (Moreno) Salazar. Being the oldest of twelve siblings he spent countless hours lightening the load for his beloved mother. From daily housekeeping to bathing his siblings, he worked to help the family. The family bond these siblings developed and nurtured was evident to all who observed them together.
Monseis served In the U.S. Army from September 1, 1966, to August 30, 1968. He served in the Republic of Vietnam in three combat zones. He had retired as a route salesman, after 33 years of service, from Mrs. Baird’s Bread Co.
He was a 1st Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 1653. He was active with his brother Knights and Parish Council during the selection of the design of the present St. Joseph’s Church. He was a member of The American Legion Post 0345.
Monseis was an avid sports fan and enjoyed sharing his love of his sports teams with his family and friends in his man cave. He loved action movies and could spend hours ironing while watching his beloved crime shows. He enjoyed road trips to gaming establishments and was a believer of the “My Car, My Rules” philosophy.
Monseis never met a stranger; he would talk to anyone who would listen. He knew the value of great communication skills, and the only thing he loved more than a good time with family and friends was his “stupid dog” Sadie.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Monseis and Gloria M. Salazar; his in-laws, Jose M. and Julia V. Torres; and one brother, Adan M. Salazar.
He married Diana Torres Salazar, the love of his life, on June 18, 1966. They have two children, Joseph G. Salazar of Austin, Texas, and Ami Ann Salazar; and three grandchildren, Joshua J. Salazar, Robert J. Hernandez and Juliana E. Hernandez, all Beeville, Texas.
He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, David M. (Gladys) Salazar of Alvin, Gerald M. (Nora) Salazar of Beeville, Alma (John) Martinez of Corpus Christi, Sylvia Salinas of Beeville, Armando M. (Rosalinda) Salazar of San Antonio, Alberto M. (Lucy) Salazar, Blanca (Danny) Ramos, Linda (James) Hogue, Rosa Camacho and Sandy (Joel) Castaneda, all of Beeville. He is also survived by one brother-in-law, Reynaldo Torres of Corpus Christi; and sister-in-law, Norma Camacho of Beeville; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 pm on Tuesday, July 20, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 pm. The body of Mr. Salazar will lie in repose at 9 am on Wednesday, July 21, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am with Father Richard Gonzales officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers will be his nephews Jeffery Salazar, David C. Salazar, Scott Salazar, JohnPaul Martinez, Nathan Castaneda and Zachary Valverde.
The honorary pallbearers will be all his loving nieces and nephews.
