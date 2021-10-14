On the day of September 17, 2021, Monte Vincent Nolen passed into Glory after a brief illness. Born on February 10, 1941, in Three Rivers, Texas, Monte considered San Angelo, Texas, his hometown. He graduated with the Class of ’59 from the newly-named San Angelo Central High School and attended Angelo State College, before ultimately earning his degree at Texas A&M in 1965. Monte and the former Luanne Koberg were high-school sweethearts and married January 23, 1960, venturing out together, both achieving their educational goals. They began their family in December 1966 with the birth of their daughter, Leigh. James Matthew joined the family in October 1974. Their young marriage lasted 61 years, giving evidence of their commitment to each other and the goodness and faithfulness of their God. The call on Monte’s life was always that of a teacher. He was a student of the Bible and faithfully taught what he knew to be Truth--”that God was in Christ, reconciling the world unto himself, not imputing their trespasses unto them.” 2 Cor. 5:17. Vocationally, he exercised his bachelor’s degree in range management by working for the Soil Conservation Service, but then shortly thereafter, he entered the teaching field of academia. He loved young people and taught the sciences and math, as well as coached football, basketball, track and baseball. He will be remembered by many as “the best teacher I ever had.” Throughout his career, he taught and coached in the Texas school systems of Wall, Water Valley, Medina, and lastly, San Antonio’s Castle Hills Christian School. Upon retirement from teaching, he resumed his interest in his father’s oil and gas business, as well as the management of the family’s small ranch in Bee County. It was in Beeville that he was honored to pastor the community’s Friendship Baptist Church. Another retirement, and his last, was trading his ranch tractor for a golf cart when he and Luanne became residents of the Delaware Springs golfing community in Burnet, Texas. It is there where he enjoyed the continuing deepening relationships of his spiritual family. Monte and Luanne hold dear to their hearts the many close friends they have gathered and shared over a lifetime. A great reunion with those gone before is happening even now in the portals of Heaven. Monte is survived by his wife Luanne; his daughter Leigh and son-in-law Jeff Wolfe of Liberty Hill, Texas, and his son Matthew and daughter-in law Casey of Nashville, Tennessee; his beloved grandchildren Ethan Wolfe, Chance Wolfe and Grace Wolfe; his best friend and brother John R. Nolen and sister-in-law Linda of San Angelo; his nephew Craig and Kathleen Nolen of Sonora and their family; and his niece Paige Nolen of Lubbock. Preceding him in death were his parents John and Wenonah Nolen; his baby granddaughter; his brother-in-law Charles Koberg and parents-in-law Dr. Charles and Louise Koberg. A graveside service was held on Wednesday, September 22, at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens in San Angelo, Texas. A celebration of Monte’s life will follow at a later date at the First Baptist Church in Burnet, Texas.
