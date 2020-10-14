Mrs. Cecilia E. Moron

Mrs. Cecilia Moron, 95, gained her wings on Oct. 12, 2020, peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on Nov. 22, 1924, in Normanna, Texas, to the late Ysidro and Eusebia (Garza) Elizalde. She married Francisco G. Moron in May 1974 in Beeville, Texas. She was a provider for over 20 years then retired to become a homemaker. She was a longtime member of The Our Lady of Victory Church, serving with the St. Anne’s Society.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Maria San Juanita Moron; four brothers, Isaac, Gregorio, Santos and David Elizalde; three sisters, Jesusa Solis, Lucia Oritz and Tomasita Camacho; one grandson, Orlando Roel Moron; and her daughter-in-law, Diana Moron.
She is survived by three daughters, Juanita (Albert) Baldillez, Josie (Cornell) Campbell, Freedom (Rick) Valdez, all of Beeville, Texas; two sons, Jose Angel Moron of San Antonio, Texas, and James Moron of Beeville, Texas; one sister, Rita Molina of Beeville; seven grandchildren, Jessica (Xavier) Arrisola, Erica Baldillez of Beeville. Chastity Campbell of Warner Robins, Georgia, Kimo (Samantha) Mondragon of Corpus Christi, Texas, Michael Moron of San Antonio, Texas, Joshua (Serena) Moron, Jahna (Fabian) Villarreal of Beeville, Texas; fifteen great-grandchildren, Demi Rincon, Gabriel “Dos” Valdez, Paul Gonzales, Albert Rodriguez, Derek Delgado, Gabriel, Tabitha, Ethan, and Albert Rivas, Fabian, & Kaycee Cecilia Villarreal, all of Beeville, Texas, Sean, Kaleigh, Kimora Mondragon of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Adarius JaCorey Chaisson of Warner Robins, Georgia; also, one great-great-grandson, Rashan Jace Rodriguez of Beeville, Texas.
Cecilia’s family would also like to extend a very special thanks to Lillie Mae Vasquez and Holly Salinas for the special attention and loving care they provided.
Visitation will be held from 3-8pm on Friday, Oct. 16, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel and rosary was recited at 7pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Saturday, Oct. 17, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with Father Luke officiating. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Kimo Mondragon, Jacorey Chaisson, Joshua Moron, Paul Gonzales, Jerry “Boy” Garcia, Lucas Garcia, Fabian Villarreal and Albert Rodriguez.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel