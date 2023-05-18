Mrs. Luisa Perez Rodriguez, of Mineral, Texas, fell asleep in the Lord and gained her heavenly wings on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 in Newnan, Georgia. Mrs. Rodriguez was born on June 21, 1930, in San Antonio, Texas, to Jose S. Perez, Sr. and Remigia Aguilar Perez. She was raised in Normanna, Texas, and attended school in Pettus, Texas. She married Crispin Rodriguez on July 17, 1948 and resided on a ranch in Mineral, Texas. By 1962, they built their family home in Mineral. Mrs. Rodriguez was a homemaker, and dedicated her entire life in caring for and loving her family. She was a devout Catholic, and enjoyed spending time with her family, dancing and listening to music, and sewing.
Mrs. Rodriguez was a beautiful soul who was adored by her loving family and others who were a part of her life. The love, faith, strength, and courage she displayed during her lifetime will always be remembered by those who knew and loved her. The precious memories she shared of her life and those that were created with her will forever be cherished. Mrs. Rodriguez was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Maria Luisa Rodriguez, and husband, Crispin Rodriguez; parents, Jose and Remigia Perez; brothers, Santos Perez, Dario Perez, Mariano Perez, Rosendo Perez, Astro Alberto Perez, and Jose Perez, Jr.; and sister, Beatriz Solorzano.
Survivors include her beloved family: son, Crespin Rodriguez, Jr., of Deer Park; two daughters, Anna Maria Simo of Mineral, and Teresa (Moises) Gonzales, of Newnan, Georgia; and one sister, Remigia Cantu of San Antonio, Texas; seven grandchildren: Gilbert (Stacy) Del Bosque, Patricia (Arturo) Medina, Ricardo Del Bosque III, Leslie Rodriguez (Caleb Warden), Rebecca (Pedro) Abrego, Jeneva Del Bosque, and Ronny Manciaz; and 18 great grandchildren, Savannah Del Bosque, Aidan Del Bosque, Casen Del Bosque, Joshua Medina (Makala Rodriguez), Arturo Medina III, Lucian Medina, Alexis Del Bosque (Julian Gonzales), Megan Del Bosque, Stephanie Del Bosque, Julieann Del Bosque, Colter Del Bosque, Kaydence Speichinger, Hailynn Speichinger, Roman Abrego Rodriguez, Alyssa Abrego, Cloe Bryce, Kathleen Manciaz, and Clarissa Bryce; and one great-great grandson, Jude Gonzales.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2023 at Trevino Funeral Home with a Rosary recited that evening at 7:00 p.m. Funeral mass will be celebrated Saturday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with Father Isaias Estepa officiating. Burial will follow at Pettus Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Gilbert Del Bosque, Aidan Del Bosque, Ricardo Del Bosque III, Colter Del Bosque, Joshua Medina, Arturo Medina III, and Lucian Medina. Honorary pallbearers will be Casen Del Bosque, Roman Abrego Rodriguez, and Jude Gonzales.
