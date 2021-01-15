BEEVILLE – Mrs. Rachel G. Ramon, 86, of Beeville, passed away on Jan. 13, 2021. She was born on July 2, 1934, in Beeville, Texas, to Maximo and Rosario (Basaldua) Garza. She married Isidro Ramon on July 22, 1950, in Beeville. She had worked for several years as a cafeteria worker for Beeville I.S.D.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Isidro Ramon; two sons, Isidro Ramon, Jr. and Enrique Ramon; two brothers, Judge David Garza and Alfredo “Coquena” Garza, six sisters, Jovita Vidal, Beatrice Gamez, Ortencia Fernandez, Rosa Rodriguez, Lupita Trevino and Minnie Hernandez.
She is survived by one daughter, Nelda (Ram) Garza; three sons, Maximo (Olga) Ramon, Joe Ramon and Daniel Ramon. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm on Sunday, Jan. 17, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 pm. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Monday, Jan. 18, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with Father Luke officiating. Interment will follow at Beeville Memorial Park Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are Adam Ramon, Andy Wessels, Manuel Ramon, Jr., Bryan Ramon, Ramon Ramon and Randy Ramon.
Honorary pallbearers are Henry Ramon, Jr. and Justin Ramon.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel