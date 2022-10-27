Nana Kelley Brown passed away surrounded by her loving family at her ranch home in Bee County, Texas, on October 26, 2022. She was 76.
Nana was born April 30, 1946, in San Antonio, to Robert Martin Kelley and Ora Nell Thigpen Kelley. She was a 1964 graduate of William B. Travis High School in Austin, TX. After High School, she earned an associates degree in business administration. She married her husband of 56 years, Austin Edwin Brown II, on June 11, 1966, in Beeville, Texas.
She spent her 56 years of married life on the Brown Ranch in Bee County, Texas. In addition to supporting her husband in ranching life, she was an incredible cook. She enjoyed entertaining friends and family with her culinary skills which were widely known. This allowed her to create and manage a successful catering, interior decorating, and event planning business. She also was an avid seamstress designing and taking to market her own clothing line. Above all, she held her job as professional grandmother as her most prized role. “Nana” was greatly loved by her grandchildren and was known for giving the best gifts.
Nana’s faith in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior was central to her family and friendships. She was always quick to give honor to the Lord for the blessings she experienced in her life. She was a constant witness for the Lord wherever she went and interacted with others. She was a member of Beeville Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Austin Brown II; and parents, Bob and Nell Kelley.
Survivors include her daughter, Kelley Fair Matheny of Pensacola, Florida; two sons, Austin Edwin (Jody) Brown III of Beeville and Case Edwin (Danaca) Brown of New Braunfels; grandchildren, Austin Edwin Brown IV, Addie Ruth Brown, Riley Fair Matheny, Case Edwin Brown II, Gage Matheny and Weston Anderson Brown.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 28, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 29 at Glenwood Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her husband.
Honorary pallbearers are Austin Brown IV, Case Edwin Brown II, Gage Matheny, Weston Anderson Brown, Phil Modesett, Travis Metheny, Sam Thigpen, Jake Metheny, Pablo Garcia, Devin Butts, Reed Smith, Drew Smith, Brennon Arnold, Daniel Garcia, Dan Collette, Jerry Dunson and Dr. Joseph Larakers.
The family appreciates the love and care given by Mickey Guerra, Monica Arrisola and Lola Arrisola, during the last several months. They were a great comfort in providing care and selfless service to the end.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Beeville Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home