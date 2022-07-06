Nancy Louise Zembower (aka Sister or Little Nancy), 66, of Houston, Texas passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022.
Nancy was born in Beeville, Texas to Stanley and Nancy Hoffmeyer on September 30, 1955. She worked in customer relations for more than 40 years. She was an independent hardworking woman who was selfless in every aspect of life. She loved NASCAR, fishing, horror movies, watching crime TV shows and listening to classic rock music. More than anything, she loved spending time with family!
Nancy was preceded in death by her father, Stanley Hoffmeyer; three brothers, John, Stanley and Daryl Hoffmeyer; and her soul mate, Richard Hoyt.
She is survived by her mother, Nancy Hoffmeyer; daughter, Gretchen Walton and husband Chris; granddaughter, Tabitha Wimberly; great-granddaughter Blaire Romero; sister, Gwyn Forgue; brother, Hank Hoffmeyer; nieces, Jennifer Baer, Leslie Klodzinski and Kimberly Forgue; and numerous cousins and extended family that she cherished.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Hank Hoffmeyer, Darrell Walters, Frank Gunderman, Chris Walton, Richard Kimbrough and Larry Baer.
Visitation will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville, Texas, with the funeral service at 10 o’clock. Burial will follow in the Mineral Cemetery in Mineral, Texas.
The family of Nancy Zembower wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the members of the Mineral First Baptist Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home, Beeville, Texas