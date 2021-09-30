Naomi M. Mendez went home to our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on September 11, 2021, at the age of 62.
Naomi was born to Octavia and Bonefacio Martinez on December 27, 1958, in Mathis, Texas.
Naomi married the love of her life, George Canas in 1998.
In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother and grandmother, Naomi spent her life helping people. She worked as a medication aide at the Hillside Lodge Nursing Home in the 1980s, Moore’s City Drug as a Pharmacy Technician in the 1990s, and as a home health provider in the 2000s.
Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith to God, which she loved sharing with those who surrounded her.
She is preceded in death by her husband, George Canas; mother, Octavia Martinez; brothers, Alfredo Guerra, Robert Briseno, Noel Martinez and Bonefacio Martinez Jr.
She is survived by her father, Bonefacio Martinez; daughters, Rose Ann (Francisco) Aleman, Elizabeth (Christian) Luna; son, Luke Kane (Natalia); seven grandchildren; sisters, Audelia (Manuel) Lara, Ramona Hernandez; brothers, Jesse (JoAnn) Gonzalez, Antonio Martinez.
Visitation was at 10:00 am Sept. 18 and funeral service was at 10:30 am followed by interment at Lagarto Cemetery.
“See I am sending an angel ahead of you to guard you along the way and to bring you to the place I have prepared.” Exodus 23:20.