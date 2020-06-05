Nelda Gloria Baggio, 66, of Beeville, passed away on June 3, 2020. She was born in Beeville, Texas, on Jan. 6, 1954, to Cesario and Tomasa (Baldillez) Moya Sr. She was retired from Bee Community Action Agency and was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Trinidad Galindo Sr.; brothers, Cesario Moya Jr., Ruben Moya, Eloy Moya, Juan “Porky” Moya and two great-grandsons.
She is survived by her daughter, Valerie (Art) Munoz; grandchildren, Mia (Mathew Garcia) Gomez, Liana (Victor Arrellano) Gomez and Art (Veronica Salinas) Munoz III, all of Beeville, Victoria Munoz of Corpus Christi and Joshua Munoz of Austin, Texas; five great-grandchildren, Ava, Jaydence, Addalyn, Landon and Kinsley; siblings, Joe Henry Moya of Metairie, Louisiana, Sandra Cuevas of San Antonio, Manuel (Yolanda) Galindo of George West, Nordela (Mario) Martinez and Trino (Liz) Galindo, both of Beeville and Denise (Chato Villarreal) Vasquez of Freer, Texas.
Visitation will be held from 5-9 pm on Friday, June 5, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary was recited at 7 pm with Deacon Luis Trevino reciting. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Saturday, June 6, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with Father Richard Gonzales officiating. Burial will follow at the Berclair Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be John David Moya, Jason Lee Cuevas, Nikolas Martin Villarreal, Trino Galindo III, Trino Galindo Jr. and Manuel Galindo.
Honorary pallbearers will be her nieces and nephews; her friends; Ofelia Loya, Ofelia Pierce, Lilly Rincon and all the staff and customers of Papis’ Place.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel