BEEVILLE – Nieves Botello, 55, of Beeville, passed away on July 18, 2020. He was born on May 30, 1965, to the late Camillo and Sofia (Yzaguirre) Botello. He married Esther Martinez on July 12, 2002, in Beeville, Texas.
He is survived by his wife, Esther Martinez of Beeville; two brothers, Rev. Camillo Botello, Jr., M.S.F. of New Braunfels, Texas, and Gilbert (Sandra) Botello of Corpus Christi, Texas; two sisters, Sylvia (Cal) Garcia of New Mexico and Mary Cuellar of Beeville.
Interment of cremains will be held at a later date.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel