Nieves (Puentes) Salinas, 103, of Realitos, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Beeville.
Mrs. Salinas was born Aug. 5, 1916, in Skidmore to Antonio and Francisca (Hernandez) Puentes. She married Zaragosa Salinas and was a homemaker and a Catholic.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Zaragosa Salinas; her parents, Antonio and Francisca H. Puentes; two step-children; and brothers and sisters.
Survivors include three step-children, all of Alice; a brother, Celestino (Maria Irene) Puentes of Orange Grove; two sisters, Juanita Flores of Beeville and Eva (Cecilio) Dominguez of El Campo; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m. at Treviño Funeral Home with a rosary recited there this evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Richard Gonzales officiating. Burial will follow at San Pedro Cemetery in Clareville Community.
Pallbearers will be Noe Puentes, Reynaldo Flores, Joseph Rodriguez, Joshua Aaron Hardin, Abel Puentes and Remigio Flores.
Treviño Funeral Home