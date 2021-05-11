Ninfa Franco Garcia, 62, of Beeville, Texas, was called home by the Lord on May 7, 2021.
Mrs. Garcia was born in Mathis on January 8, 1959, to Wencelado Franco and Elvira Castro.
She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Fernando Trevino.
Ninfa is survived by her loving husband, Lawrence (Lorenzo) V. Garcia; son, John David Garcia, both of Beeville; grandchildren, Elias Garcia of Kingsville and Jazmin Danielle Garcia of Corpus Christi.
Recitation of the holy rosary will be at 9:30am on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Funeral Mass to follow at 10:00am with Father Richard Gonzales officiating. Burial will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Treviño Funeral Home