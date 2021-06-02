Noe Gutierrez, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, formally of Beeville entered eternal rest on May 29, 2021, at the age of 68.
Mr. Gutierrez was born in Beeville, on February 16, 1953, to Edward “Blackie “and Mercedes Gonzlaes Gutierrez.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Noe is survived by his loving wife, Linda “Janie” Gutierrez of Virginia Beach, Virginia; daughter, Kristin (Terrell) Bundy; grandchildren, Brent Whitley, Tamyra Whitley, Karolene Whitley all of Virginia Beach, Virginia; son, Austin (Darlene) Gutierrez; grandchildren, Ariana Gutierrez, Angel Gutierrez, all of Cameron, North Carolina; daughter, Alana (Chris) White; granddaughter, Clementine White, all of Pensacola, Florida; brother, Edward “Sonny” (Delfia) Gutierrez; sisters, Mary Lou (Kenneth) Aiken, Olga Villarreal; brother-in-law, Bruce Fensom of Norfolk, Virginia.
Visitation will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Treviño Funeral Home. A chapel service will follow at 2:00pm with Pastor Isaac De Los Santos officiating. Burial will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Austin Gutierrez, Sonia Gutierrez, Pamela Aguilar, Roland Garcia, Robert Valencia, David Valencia.
Honorary pallbearers will be Oscar Mascorro and Douglas Aguilar.
Treviño Funeral Home