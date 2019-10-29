Norma Evelyn (Norrell) Wolfe, died peacefully Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Wolfe was born April 6, 1928, in Corpus Christi to Carl and Beulah Norrell.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Thurmond Wolfe; her parents; a sister; and five brothers.
Survivors include five children, Brenda Arlene Gentry, Larry Allen Wolfe, Bryan Lynn (Melissa) Wolfe, Stephen Ray Wolfe and Terry Dale Wolfe; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 1, at 9 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 o’clock at First Baptist Church in Goliad with burial at Glendale Cemetery in Goliad.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to one’s church or the charity of one’s choice.
Goliad Funeral Home