Norma Lee “Candy” (Smith) Wingenter passed away peacefully at her home in Beeville, Texas, on Saturday, February 20, 2021. She was 79.
Candy, as she was affectionately known, was born December 11, 1941, in Galveston, Texas, to Norman and Effie (Clanton) Smith. She married Robert “Bob” Wingenter on December 27, 1965, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beeville where they remained active parishioners. She was a 1959 graduate of Dickinson High School (Galveston County). After earning a Bachelor of Science degree from Texas Lutheran College (Seguin, Texas) in 1963, Candy joined the teaching staff of Beeville Independent School District. She taught elementary grades one and three, serving at Tyler, FMC and Madderra-Flournoy Schools. Retiring in 1999 after 25 years of dedicated service, Candy enjoyed spending time with friends, family, and travel. She was active in the Altar Society, Beeville Garden Club, Home Arts Club and was a member of the Bee County Retired School Personnel. She loved taking pictures of family and travel and in creating picture albums for family memories.
Preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Effie Smith, Candy is survived by her husband of 55 years, Bob Wingenter of Beeville; two sons, Mark Wingenter of Beeville and Robert (Claudine) Pease-Wingenter of Goodyear, Arizona; two granddaughters, Francesca and Lucia Pease-Wingenter of Goodyear; and a brother Dean (Terry) Smith of Colonial Heights, Virginia. Candy’s extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends brought great joy to her life. All were loved!
A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 25, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Mass celebration at 11 o’clock. Burial will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Dr. Brenden O’Connor, Johnny Padilla, Gary Besancon, Louis Alaniz.
