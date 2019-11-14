Norman Damerau Sr., 93, a longtime resident of Beeville, died Monday, Nov. 4 2019, at MRC Creekside in Huntsville with his wife by his side.
Mr. Damerau was born March 3, 1926, in Caldwell County near Uhland to Albert and Vinie Marie (Petrosky) Damerau. He was a language professor at Bee County College (now Coastal Bend College) for many years living in Beeville from 1968-2007. He was a member of First United Methodist Church until 2007 when he left Beeville with his wife to be closer to his children. After graduating from San Marcos High, he joined the U.S. Navy in May of 1944 and was assigned to the 25th CBs, stationed in Guam. After returning from the war, he began his pursuits of higher education at Southwest Texas State Teachers College, graduating with his bachelor’s degree in 1953. He went on to complete his Master’s, also at SWTSTC.
He enjoyed singing and performing. For many years, he was actively involved in the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barbershop Quartet Singing in America (now Barbershop Harmony Society) singing in the San Antonio Chordsman and several quartets including the 4 City 4 who performed in the Beeville and Victoria area for many years. While at MRC Creekside, he shared his passion for music with fellow residents. He was also an avid genealogist researching Caldwell and surrounding counties for his family history.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Janet Lynn Damerau Goodpasture.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Ruth Ann Allen Damerau; three children, Elizabeth (Dan) Heron, Norman (Lesa) Damerau and Sandra (Tony) Nowak; a son-in-law, Joe Goodpasture; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A family funeral service was held Saturday, Nov. 9, at McCurdy Funeral Home in Lockhart at 2 p.m. followed by burial with military honors at Lockhart City Cemetery.
Pallbearers were his sons-in-law, Daniel Heron and Joe Goodpasture; and his grandsons, Chris Foster, William Goodpasture, David Heron, Andrew Nowak and Adam Nowak.
Family and friends gathered at the Kreuz Market for fellowship after the services.
Arrangements were under the direction of McCurdy Funeral Home, Lockhart.