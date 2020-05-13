Norman Daniel Rangel, 49, of Corpus Christi, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, in Corpus Christi.
Mr. Rangel was born March 18, 1971, in Austin to Asencion Garcia and Emma (Cantu) Rangel. He married Rosanne Sarmiento.
He was preceded in death by his father; and a brother, Ray Rangel.
Survivors include his spouse, Rosanne Sarmiento of Corpus Christi; his mother, Emma Rangel of Hutto, Texas; siblings, Delfino (Ofelia) Rangel of Hereford, Ascension (Lupe) Rangel Jr. of Hereford, Celestina (Cele) Rangel of Amarillo, Josefa (Pepa) Mungia of Hereford, Angelita (Gela) Salinas of Sudan, Alicia (Licha) Rangel Aguilar of McAllen, Lora (Jose) Parra of Austin, Nora Lopez of San Marcos, Ruby Garcia of San Antonio and Arlene (Miguel) Hernandez of Hutto; three daughters, Emilee Beth Rangel and Cassidy Brooke Rangel, both of Pflugerville, and Amaris Avea Sarmiento of Corpus Christi.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 14, at Treviño Funeral Home with a rosary at 7 o’clock that evening with Father Richard Gonzales officiating.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, May 15, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will be held at a later date.
Pallbearers: Moses Shirsfat, Ted Garcia, Miguel Hernandez, Jose Parra, Omar Lopez, Kenny Rini.
Honorary pallbearers: Joe Salinas Sr., Elias Uruble, Roger Cano, Larry Weyenberg, Brian Harwel, Glen Steed and Robert Steed.
Treviño Funeral Home