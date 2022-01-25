Odie Mae (Carson) McCoy, 97, of Beeville, Texas, passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022.
Odie was born March 1, 1924 in Holliday, Texas to Henry Munroe Carson and Josie (Andrews) Carson. She had six brothers and two sisters. Odie Mae graduated from Holliday High School and continued her education in business school in Wichita Falls, Texas. After business school, she worked as a secretary in various businesses in North Texas until she was hired by the United States government during World War II. It was in her role as a secretary for the Supply Officer at Frederick Army Air Field in Frederick, Oklahoma, that she met her husband, Lester “Mac” McCoy. They married in January 1944. Following the war, the couple moved to Fort Worth to allow Mac to finish his teaching degree and the couple settled in Beeville in 1957.
Odie Mae and Mac were blessed with two children, JW and Judy. She worked as a secretary in the schools to be close to her husband and children. After her children graduated from school, she became a bookkeeper and office manager for Texas A&M Agricultural Station, retiring in 1985. Odie Mae spent much of her free time volunteering at her beloved church, the Adams St. Church of Christ. She enjoyed sleeping in, traveling and corresponding with her large family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Munroe and Jo Carson; husband, Lester “Mac” McCoy; daughter, Judy Lynn Veihl; sisters, Faye Betts and Estelle Moody; and her brothers, Henry, Robert, Walter, Dale, J.M. and Joe Carson.
Survivors include her son, James Warren McCoy; five grandchildren, Jami Davis Spalding, Jeffrey McCoy, Heather Garza, Eric Veihl and Breanna Veihl; 13 great-grandchildren, Brennon, Ashlynn, Nicholas, Autumn, Parker, Ireland, Spencer, Raven, Kien, Bailey, Carla, Phoebe and Thor.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, January 28, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 29, at Beeville Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Nicholas Spalding, Jeffrey McCoy, Steven Spalding, Karl Davis, Parker McGowan and Spencer McGowan.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Christ’s Haven Children’s Home in Keller, Texas.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home