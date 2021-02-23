Ofelia B. DeLa Garza, 86, of Beeville, Texas, was called home by our Heavenly Father on Thursday, February 18, 2021.
Ofelia was born November 21, 1934, in Berclair, Texas, to Albaro C. Benavidez and San Juana (Garcia) Benavidez. She was a devout Catholic and a homemaker who loved spending time with her family. She was very independent and enjoyed walking her pet miniature Pinscher “Coco.”
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albaro and San Juana Benavidez; brothers, Luis Benavidez and Benito Benavidez; and sisters, Carmen Carabajal and Lillie Barrera.
Survivors include a son, Luciano (Della) DeLa Garza III; two daughters, Rosalinda Gonzalez and Diana Olivo; five grandchildren, Joe Anthony DeLa Garza, Cassandra Cortez, Marisela Gonzalez, Marivel Gonzalez and Ana Olivo; and four great-grandchildren, Heaven Peters, Jose Yzaguirre Jr., Reynaldo Yzaguirre and Cristian Yzaguirre.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 23, at Angelus Funeral Home with a rosary recited at 7 o’clock.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 24, at Berclair Cemetery with Deacon Roger Rosenbaum officiating.
Pallbearers will be Luciano DeLa Garza, Robert Gamez, David Valencia, Cassandra Cortez, Marisela Gonzalez and Marivel Gonzalez.
Angelus Funeral Home