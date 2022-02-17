BEEVILLE – Olga L. Willis, 83, of Beeville, passed away on February 14, 2022. Mrs. Willis was born on September 9, 1938, to Lee and Elida P. Ramirez. She married Sam J. Willis, Jr. on April 9, 1961.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved son, Michael “Mike” Willis and one nephew, Ryan Hansson.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Sam J. Willis, Jr. and her daughter, Kelly Thomas, both of Beeville; her grandson, Jonathan (Allison) Thomas and two great grandsons of Buda, Tx. She was the eldest of ten siblings and is survived by Helen Gardner, Lee “JR” Ramirez, Jr., Cmdr. Ray Ramirez, Dr. Yolanda Franzen, Linda Keyworth, Hilda Hansson, Oscar Ramirez, Rosie Ramirez, and Ronnie Ramirez.
She was the first of her family as a young Mexican American to graduate high school and attend college. She went on to have a successful career in real estate in the Dallas metro area before returning to her hometown of Beeville. She continued to sell real estate for a short time before becoming the executive secretary for the city manager of Beeville. She also worked in the county clerk’s office and as a supervisor of inmate records for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice at the McConnell Unit before retiring.
She loved spending time with her large and devoted family, always had a smile on her face, and shared a kind and encouraging word to everyone she met. She was an avid reader, and many times read a book a day. She also enjoyed quilting and was a longtime member of the St. Joseph’s Quilt Guild Society, where she quilted with friends over the years.
Visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 18, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel with a rosary recited at 11:00 a.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Oak Park Memorial Funeral Home