Olga Perez Swan, wife, mother, Momo, daughter, sister, caring neighbor and friend, died the evening of October 6th, 2020, at the age of 69. She died quietly at home with her family, nearly three months of being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. She was a new believer, now resting in Heaven.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years, James, daughter Victoria “Vicki” Keelan Watts, son-in-law Russell Watts and her three grandchildren: Madison Grace, Annalysa Nolle and Asher James Watts. With them, she left a love of silliness, laugh till we cry laughter, board games and cards – gifts that are sure to carry on. For them, HOME was always Momo’s house.
She is also survived by six siblings: Mayo Perez, Daniel “Danny” Perez, Yolanda “Diana” Perez, Elia Johnson, Ester Zamora and Raquel Tapscott. She was preceded in death by her father, Elias Del Bosque Perez, Sr.; mother, Crecencia Urive Perez; and brother Elias (Papi) Del Bosque Perez, Jr.
Olga was born in Normanna, Texas, 9 miles north of Beeville in Bee County on August 28, 1951. Beeville was home for half her life; she attended A.C. Jones High School, married her first husband, James “Jim” Keelan, Jr., and became a teacher’s aide. Her last 23 years were lived out in Bellevue, Nebraska; with her second husband, James E. Swan, where they moved to be closer to Vicki and her family. There were homes and friends in between these times, in Victoria and Port Lavaca, Texas.
Just a few things about my Mom: My mother never knew a stranger; I feel I am like her in that way. I grew up watching her engage anyone and everyone with her warm smile and knack for friendly conversation. She loved to plant tomatoes, every year, just tomatoes really. She also loved to bake for friends, co-workers and family. There was never a visit without fresh cookies, pies or cakes. Mom was wicked word smart! Because of her addiction to the electronic Scrabble game, she had a vast vocabulary, kept inside her head that she would share with us at opportune times. We would challenge these words, that none of us knew, and sure enough, she’d be right—always. If you knew her or maybe only met her once, it is my prayer that you remember the smile, hand-shake or hug she volunteered, her unobtrusive way of starting a random conversation with you that left you feeling you mattered. She was human, she was kind, she was one of the best.
If you feel led, please consider an “in memory of” donation to The National Pancreas Foundation (NPF) at https://pancreasfoundation.org. If you choose Family Notification, please input my information: Vicki Watts, 1128 Thornrose Way, Wake Forest, NC 27587. Thank you in advance.
Arrangements were under the direction of Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 4712 South 82nd Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68127.