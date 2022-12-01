Oliver “Ollie” Lorraine Morris was born in Tuleta, Texas on July 27, 1921. He passed away on November 28, 2022 at the age of 101. Ollie was seventh of 12 children born to Rastus and Nannie (Taylor) Morris in Tuleta, Texas. He attended school at the Tuleta Agricultural High School and Pettus High School and played on the high school baseball team.
In January of 1942, he joined the United States Army Air Corps to fight during WWII. He was an engineer/waist gunner on a B-24 Bomber and flew 35 missions over Europe, two missions in support of the Normandy Invasion on D-Day, shot down two ME-109s and received the distinguished flying cross. He also received the French Order of the Legion of Honor.
After the war, he became a rancher, gasoline refinery plant operator and father of five in Tuleta. He was deacon of the Tuleta Baptist Church and past President of the Pettus-Tuleta Volunteer Fire District. Ollie loved to hunt, play dominoes and attending WWII historical reunions.
Ollie was preceded in death by his parents, 11 siblings and wife of 62 years, Ada Lou (Robinson) Morris.
Ollie is survived by three daughters, Pam (Hank) Bern and Janet Larue (Bud) Carpenter, both of Tuleta and Karen (Ronnie) Merrell of Normanna; two sons, Lloyd Morris of Longmont, Colorado and Danny (Michelle) Morris of Tuleta; 14 grandchildren, Brian (Angela) Bern, Bradley (Amber) Bern, Tia Holmberg, Chad (Angela) Carpenter, Tara Carpenter, Brien (Theresa) Carpenter, Jennifer Morris, Matthew Morris, Lee Shanklin, Nicholas Ruter, Amber Ruter, Sherie (Nicholas) Carranza, Brandon (Carina) Morris and Lindsey Hann; 27 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, December 9, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held there at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 10. Burial with full military honors will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons, Lee Shanklin, Chad Carpenter, Brian Bern, Bradley Bern, Matthew Morris and Brandon Morris.
Honorary pallbearers will be Nicholas Ruter, Brien Carpenter, David Hall, Ted Staples, David Chesnutt and David Allen.
In lieu of flowers, please buy lunch for a Veteran, donate to Veteran charity organizations or associations.