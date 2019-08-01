Olivia Hinojosa, 72, of Beeville, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
Ms. Hinojosa was born April 16, 1947, in Beeville to Amadeo and Olivia (Garcia) Hinojosa.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Elizandro and Ubaldo Hinojosa and three sisters, Audelia Guerra, Paula Hernandez and May Cardoza.
Survivors include four sisters, Cristella Naranjo of Goliad, Benancia (Ernesto) Benavidez of Tuleta, Amada (Chalo) Gonzalez of Beeville and Estella (Adalberto) Villarreal of New Home; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited there at 7 o’clock with Deacon Luis Trevino officiating.
Burial of cremains will be held at a later date.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel