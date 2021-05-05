Olivia Salinas Lopez, 82, of Beeville, Texas was called home to the gates of Heaven on May 4, 2021.
Mrs. Lopez was born in Beeville, on November 14, 1938, to Regino and Juanita Puentes Salinas.
She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Vicenta Casarez, Esparanza Garcia, Aurora Perez, Olibia Salazar, Regino Salinas, Gilberto Salinas, Rafael Salinas, Domingo Salinas, Alejandro Salinas, Miguel Salinas, Juan Salinas and Santiago Salinas.
Olivia is survived by her loving husband, Manuel A. Lopez; daughters, Romana (Alfonso) Garza, Elva (Raymond) Barrientes, Juanita (Lucas) Baxter, all Of Beeville, Angelica (Michael) Mackey of San Antonio; son, Manuel (Anna) Lopez of Beeville; grandchildren, Eric Lopez, Analisa Barrientes, Ryan Ramirez, Anissa Barrientes, Brittany Garza, Bethane Mackey, Jeremy Ramirez, Naomi Garza, Raymond Barrientes, Jr., Manuel Jayde Lopez, Stephanie Garza, Adrian Garcia, Pauline Lopez and Michael Mackey; great-grandchildren, Aaren Barrientes, Jorden Barrientes, Andrew Rodriguez, Alex Rodriguez, Aubriana Rodriguez, Owen Lopez and Audiella Soto
Visitation will be held at 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the recitation of the holy rosary following at 7:00pm. Visitation will continue Friday, May 7, 2021, at 9:00am at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the funeral Mass following at 10:00am with Father Richard Gonzales officiating. Burial will follow at Beeville Memorial Park
Pallbearers will be Eric Lopez, Ryan Ramirez, Jeremy Ramirez, Raymond Barrientes, Manuel Jayde Lopez, Adrian Garcia and Michael Mackey.
Honorary pallbearers will be Aaren Barrientes, Jorden Barrientes, Andrew Rodriguez, Alex Rodriguez and Owen Lopez.
