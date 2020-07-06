BEEVILLE – Mrs. Ophelia A. Brown, 78, of Beeville, passed away on July 3, 2020. She was born on Jan. 6, 1942, in Von Ormy, Texas, to the late Adolpho and Dolores (Herrera) Terrazas. She had previously worked as a tech and groomer in the veterinarian business.
She is survived by two daughters, Cynthia (Cindy) M. Brown and Judy (Raymond) Lakso of Beeville; two sons, Tom Brown and George (Alice) Brown of Beeville; two sisters, Carolyn Terrazas of San Antonio and Debra (Jesse) Gutierrez of Von Ormy; two brothers, Gabriel (Manuela) Terrazas of Von Ormy and Hector Terrazas of Canyon Lake. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Amanda (Christopher) Watters, Brittney (Aaron Moreno) Brown, Ryan Lakso, Shelby Lakso and Peyton Lakso and two great-grandchildren, Eva Watters and Stella Watters.
Private interment will be held at a later date at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel