BEEVILLE – Orlando R. Garza, 32, of San Antonio, formerly of Beeville, passed away on August 30, 2020. He was born on June 12, 1988, in Beeville, Texas. He had worked in the oil field and airplane maintenance industries and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ernesto and Nicanora Garza.
He is survived by his mother, Leticia Garza of Beeville; one brother, B J (Randi) Fuentes of Beeville; two nieces, Peyton and Alexis Fuentes. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 pm on Friday, Sept. 4, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 pm. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Saturday, Sept. 5, at St. James Catholic Church with Father Jacob Valayath officiating.
Interment with full military honors will be held at Beeville Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers are Gabriel Banda, Julio Del Toro, Louis Aranda, Chris Casas, Justin Garza and Frank Ochoa.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel