Ortencia C. Cantu (Cleo), 78 years old, beloved mom and grandma drew her last breath and entered eternal rest on November 2, 2021, with her beloved children by her side. She was born on October 16th, 1943, in Beeville, Texas, to Alejandro H. and Lillia C. Cantu. She was preceded in death by both parents; three sisters, Cristela M. Trujillo, Maria G. Harwell and Adelinita Cantu; three brothers, Melivanel Cantu Sr., Alejandro C. Cantu Jr. and Gerardo Cantu.
A viewing and last kind words and memories will be conducted at Angelus’s Funeral Home on Friday, November 5, 2021, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
She was a loving mother and is survived by, son Richard (Rhonda) Dennis from Victoria, TX, daughter Mona Ayala, and son Jason (Maria) Dennis from Beeville, TX. She was a proud grandmother of 9 grandchildren, Justis Ayala, Shelbie Ayala, Jacob Dennis, Devin Dennis, Abigail Dennis, Julia Dennis, Jason Dennis II, Harley Dennis and Drake Dennis.
She lived a full life as a devoted mother and homemaker who had the passion to write. She published several articles in the Beeville newspaper. Having her voice heard was something she strongly believed in. One of her favorite and proud moments was when she received a letter back from Michelle Obama and made the front page of The Beeville Picayune; She was not a member of any religion but strongly believed and worshiped Jesus Christ.
Cleo treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved being a grandmother. She loved to cook and enjoyed having her family over for Sunday “Chow”. Words cannot express all the love she had for her family.
She also enjoyed feeding the stray cats that would come to her door then spraying them with water to leave when they were done eating. She enjoyed cruising and listening to music, socializing, and meeting new people even if it was at the grocery store. She was the real mama bear when it came to her children and especially her grandchildren, she was fierce and wasn’t afraid of anyone or anything. She will be greatly missed and left so many good memories with her family to cherish.
A dear sister of Emma Rangel, Janie Steed, Lillie Mae Galaz, Gloria Topewith, Alice Weyenberg, Grace (Ali) Shirsefat and Angelica (Ron) McClain. She will also be missed by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was deeply loved and may she rest in peace.
