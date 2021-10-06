BEEVILLE – Oscar Chavarria, Jr., 57, passed away on Oct. 5, 2021.
He was born on June 12, 1964, in Beeville, Texas, to Oscar and Maria L. (Contreras) Chavarria. He married Christina Gonzales on April 16, 1983, in Beeville. He was a store manager at the Flying J Travel Center in George West, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandchild, Jayden Rodriguez.
He is survived by his wife, Christina Gonzales Chavarria of Beeville; his children, Jessica Marie (Joseph) Rodriguez, Oscar Jonathan (Victoria Stevens) Chavarria and Michael Ray (Vanessa Pena) Chavarria, all of Beeville, and Troy Alexander (Olivia Chavez) Chavarria of San Antonio; two sisters, Dora Alicia (Manuel Gonzales) Chavarria and Debbie (Art) Garcia, both of Beeville. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 pm on Friday, Oct. 8, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A prayer service will be held at 7 pm. Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Saturday, Oct. 9, at Oak Park Memorial Chapel with Mr. Israel Segovia officiating. Interment will follow at San Pedro Cemetery in Clareville, Texas.
Serving as pallbearers are Joseph Rodriguez, Jr., Brandon Rodriguez, James Rodriguez, Gabriel Hinsley, Andrew Justin Gonzales and Art Anthony Garcia.
Honorary pallbearers are Michelle Cabrera and Jonathan Chavarria.
