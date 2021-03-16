Oscar E. Fuentes, 44, of George West, Texas, passed away on March 10, 2021.
He was born on August 23, 1976, in George West to Alejandro De Leon and Elodia Fuentes. He graduated from George West High School and was a welder by trade. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his children, nieces and nephews at the ranch. Oscar had a big personality and made everyone laugh. Even though the Houston Texans have not made it to the Super Bowl he was a huge fan and will be greatly missed.
Mr. Fuentes is survived by his spouse, Elizabeth Fuentes; sons, Xavier Fuentes and Julian Fuentes, all of Skidmore; mother, Eloida Fuentes of George West; sister, Rachel (Miguel) Lopez; nieces, Victoria Lynn Esquivel, Esmeralda Lopez; nephews, Miguel Lopez, Jr., John Gabriel Cumpian; god-children, Victoria Cumpian, Kato Cumpian, Jayson Rodriguez and a host of other relatives.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Jayden Rene Fuentes; aunts, Rebecca Fuentes, Olaia Fuentes; uncles, Jose Lorenzo Fuentes, Enrique Fuentes, Raul Rincon; Godparents, Jesus Fuentes and Lorenzo Fuentes.
Services will be private.
Treviño Funeral Home, Beeville