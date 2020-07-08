BEEVILLE – Oscar G. Chavarria, of Beeville, passed away on July 6, 2020, in Victoria, Tx. He was born on Sept. 22, 1939, in Bee County, Texas, to the late Anastacio and Pilar (Garcia) Chavarria. He married Maria L. Contreras on Nov. 13, 1957 in Alice, Texas. He had retired from working in the construction industry.
He is preceded in death by his wife; Maria L. Contreras Chavarria; a great-grandson, Jaydon Ryan Rodriguez; two sisters, Elvira Chavarria and Julia Ortiz; and two brothers, Anastacio “Chore” Chavarria and Amalio Chavarria.
He is survived by two daughters, Dora Alicia Paiz and Debbie Lynn (Art) Garcia of Beeville; one son, Oscar (Christina Gonzales) Chavarria, Jr. of Beeville; and one brother, Bene Chavarria of Beeville. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Graveside services will be held at 10 am on Saturday, July 11, at San Pedro Cemetery in the Clareville Community with Deacon Luis Trevino officiating.
Serving as pallbearers are Oscar Jonathan Chavarria, Troy Alexander Chavarria, Gabriel Brandon Hinsley, Art Anthony Garcia, Joseph Lee Rodriguez, Jr. and Andrew Justin Gonzales.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel