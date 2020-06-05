BEEVILLE – Oscar M. Garcia, 81, of Beeville, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. He was born in Bee County, Texas, on Jan. 23, 1939 to Santos and Maria (Martinez) Garcia. He married Simona Orosco on Mar. 31, 2001, in Beeville, Tx. He was retired from Western Geophysical and had done car detailing for several years. Oscar loved music, dancing and would also play the harmonica and accordion as his pastime passion.
He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, David Garcia and Santos M. Garcia, Jr.; and his beloved, man’s best friend, Casper.
He is survived by his wife, Simona O. Garcia of Beeville; daughters, Corinna A. (Jeffrey E.) Glenn of Granger, Rose Marie Coffeen of Corpus Christi, JoAnne (John) Basey of Round Rock and Brandie Marie Garcia of Beeville; son, Oscar Leroy Garcia of Round Rock; step-sons, John David Moya of Corpus Christi and Jacob Daniel Moya of San Antonio; sister, Elida Flores of Beeville; brothers, Manuel (Sandra) Garcia and Rudy Garcia, both of Beeville, and Larry (Dolores) Garcia of San Antonio. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 pm on Sunday, June 7, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 pm with Deacon Santos Jones reciting. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Monday, June 8, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with Fr. Richard Gonzales officiating. Burial will follow at the San Pedro Cemetery in Clareville, Tx.
Serving as pallbearers will be David Garcia Jr, Myron Garcia, Tony Garcia, John David Moya, Nikolas Silverleaf and Robert Villegas Jr.
