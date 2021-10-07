Oscar “Pops” Chavarria Jr., born June 12, 1964, passed away Tuesday, October 5th, at the age of 57 in Beeville, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents Oscar Chavarria Sr. and Maria L. (Contreras) Chavarria and one grandchild Jayden Rodriguez. He was one of 3 children.
He is survived by his children Jessica Marie Rodriguez (Joseph), Oscar Jonathan Chavarria (Tori), Kaylah Krystylynn Bullard-Huerta (Ashley), Troy Alexander Chavarria (Olivia), Michael Ray Chavarria (Vanessa) and Katie, his two sisters Dora Alicia Chavarria (Manuel) and Debbie Garcia (Art), 16 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
He was a store manager at the Flying J Travel Center in George West, Texas.
He was a man of faith and love. He was friendly, caring and optimistic. He loved fishing and watching the Dallas Cowboys win or lose. But there’s nothing he enjoyed more than seeing his family come together at the ranch, laughing and drinking and dancing, spending time with all his children and grandchildren. He was known as Pop’s by many and will be dearly missed as he left a strong impact on everyone he met.
Serving as pallbearers are Joseph Rodriguez, Jr., Brandon Rodriguez, James Rodriguez, Gabriel Hinsley, Andrew Justin Gonzales and Art Anthony Garcia.
Honorary pallbearers are Michelle Cabrera and Jonathan Chavarria.