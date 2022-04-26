Oscar Rolando Perez, age 70, of Beeville, Texas went to rest in everlasting peace April 20, 2022.
Mr. Perez was born September 21, 1951, in Piedras Negras Coahuila, Mexico to Juan O. Perez and Maria de Jesus Perez. He was a heavy equipment operator.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Juan Perez Jr. and Santiago Perez.
Survivors include his spouse, Esmeralda Pena Perez; seven sons, Rolando Perez, Nestor Perez, Ivan (Diana) Perez all of Chicago, Illinois, Jesus Villanueva, Jeremy M. (April) Pena, Arturo (Brittany) Salas, Oscar Rolando Perez Jr. all of Beeville; sisters, Eliza (Isaias) Garza of Fort Worth, Maria (Enrique) Infante, Bertha (Hank Henson) Perez, Sonia (Joaquin) Morales all of Kenedy; brothers, Pedro (Adelfa) Perez of Kenedy, Alfredo (Yolanda) Perez of Fort Worth; seven grandchildren.
Visitation was held on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 5:00pm until 8:00pm with a prayer service to follow at 7:00pm. Chapel service was held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 10:00am with Pastor Jesse Berthold officiating. Burial followed at Evangelico Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Ivan Perez, Jesus Villanueva, Jeremy M. Pena, Arturo Salas, Oscar Roland Perez, Pedro Perez Jr.
Honorary pallbearers were David Pena Jr., David Pena Sr., Anthony Pena, Andrew Pena, Lucas Pena, Arturo Salas III, Ezekiel J. Pena, Elijah Z. Pena.
Treviño Funeral Home