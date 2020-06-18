Ouida Louise Thompson Riggle of Beeville passed away peacefully on Monday, June 15, 2020, at the age of 95.
Ouida was born in Sand Lake Township, Michigan, on August 1, 1924, to Chester and Marian (Grant) Thompson. She graduated from Johnson County High School in Buffalo, Wyoming, in 1942. When she met Sgt. Jack Riggle of Pawnee, Texas, in Casper, Wyoming, she was a sheet metal worker and riveter, repairing airplanes that were damaged by World War II pilots in training. Jack and Ouida were married in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on April 14, 1945, and shared 56 years of marriage devoted to each other and their family.
Throughout her adult years, Ouida was an active member of the First Baptist Churches of Pawnee, Cadiz, Skidmore, and Beeville, respectively, and served as a Sunday school teacher, Girls’ Auxiliary leader, church secretary, and even substitute choir leader. As the wife of a farmer and rancher, she grew and preserved her own vegetables, was an accomplished seamstress, kept the farm accounting books, and drove grain trucks during harvest. In later years, she enjoyed growing roses, painting landscapes and seascapes in oil, traveling with her daughter, and interacting with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her husband Osborne Jack Riggle, Jr., her parents, her sister Laurada (Larrie) Tice, and her son James Russell Riggle, Sr.
She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Ann Deutsch and her daughter-in-law Kay Despain Riggle; her grandchildren Janna Riggle Hall (Frederick), James Russell Riggle, Jr. (Rebekah), and Jeffrey Michael Deutsch; and her great-grandchildren Michaela, Russ, and Jack Riggle, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held on Wednesday, June 17, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Oak Park Memorial in Beeville, Texas. A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 18, at Evergreen Cemetery in Skidmore, Texas, Rev. Greg Traylor presiding.
Honorary pallbearers are Doug Culli, Carlyle Franklin, Claude Pichot, Travis Pichot, Bob Huie, Matt Huie, and Byrd Bonner. Honorary pallbearers unable to attend are nephews Dr. Bobby Wroten, Paul Brimberry, and Cary Riggle.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, 600 N. St. Mary’s St., Beeville, TX 78102.
