Ouida Pearl Graves Johnson, age 89, died December 30, 2021, with her daughter by her side. There will be no more pain for her. She joins her Heavenly Father and her beloved daughter, Fey Ellen Gipson.
Ouida was born in Fountain Hill, Arkansas, on January 27, 1932, to Ivey and Alice Graves. She grew up in Arkansas but, as the saying goes, came to Texas as fast as she could.
She attended Portland Arkansas High School and was the Co-valedictorian of her class. She graduated from the Little Rock School of Business. She worked several years as an executive secretary. However, her most cherished position was spent being Mama to her two girls and Grandma to her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by both her parents; a daughter, Fey Ellen; a brother, Gene Graves; a half-brother, Sam Keahey; and a half-sister, Judy Siegfried. Ouida also buried three husbands: SFC J. B. Goodwin, Price Johnson and Fred Grevelle.
Ouida leaves behind her daughter, Donna Johnson; her bonus daughter, Karen Sutton (Donna); son-in-law and best friend, Ronnie Gipson (Fey); her grandchildren, Joshua (Kathryn) Gipson, Leah Gipson and Rebekkah Gipson; a great-grandchild, Madison Fey Gipson; a stepson, James (Cindy) Johnson; a nephew, Mike (Debbie) Graves; and niece, Kim Graves Cummins.
Ouida was a Christian and a longtime Presbyterian. She lived her life by the golden rule, treating others as she wished to be treated. She was kind and compassionate and never looked down upon others.
She lived life fully every single day and had amazing experiences. She was a true Southern Belle full of grace. She enjoyed the finer things in life and all that was beautiful in it. She also had a wicked sense of humor and never took herself too seriously. She was humble and kind and never forgot where she came from. She made sure her children were empowered to choose their own path in life, to be their true authentic selves, and were also exposed to art, music and beauty.
Her ashes will be placed in the family plot in Refugio next to Price. If you desire, please make a donation to St. Jude’s Hospital or to Shriners Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 8, at First Presbyterian Church, 305 W. Fannin, Refugio St., TX followed by a reception at Little Britt of Heaven, 711 Commerce St., Refugio, TX to celebrate her life. The family requests everyone wear pearls or beads and observe COVID-19 safety protocols.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home, 409 N. Tyler St., Beeville, Texas 78102, 361-358-2512